Phuket wellness community opens 2025

PHUKET, 17 April 2024: Clinique La Prairie has teamed up with Montara Hospitality Group to develop a new Health Resort by Clinique La Prairie at Tri Vananda, due to open in 2025.

In the partnership announcement, Montara Hospitality Group says it is on track to become one of the biggest players in the wellness industry with its newest development, Tri Vananda, a purpose-built wellness community in Phuket, Thailand, that emphasises functional and integrative medicine, nutrition, cognitive health, and mindfulness.

Tri Vananda Phuket.

With 30 biophilic-designed residential units currently under construction, the Thai group has signed a deal with Clinique La Prairie to operate the 40-villa resort. The first phase will open in 2025 and will eventually feature 70 villas. Tri Vananda will adopt a sustainable, nature-centric design featuring renewable energy facilities and a tiered wetland filtration system.

Clinique La Prairie, founded in 1931, is a pioneer in longevity and has since become world-renowned for its holistic and scientifically grounded approach to preventative ageing.

With medical care as one of the four pillars of its holistic approach, Clinique La Prairie combines medical testing, expert consultations and medical therapies in all its programmes, offering personalised care, science-driven treatments and long-term support to its clientele. With a luxury flagship in Montreux, Switzerland, featuring 35 rooms and suites, the Swiss brand has expanded to operate satellite sites – known as Longevity Hubs by Clinique La Prairie – around the world, in Madrid, Bangkok, Doha, Taipei and most recently, Dubai. The Health Resort by Clinique La Prairie at Tri Vananda, Phuket, will be the first resort of its kind in Southeast Asia.

According to the recent Global Wellness Institute report, wellness real estate is one of the fastest-growing sectors in wellness and is forecasted to surge in the next five years from USD398 billion in 2022 to USD887.5 billion in 2027.

“Thailand has a longstanding reputation for its world-class holistic wellness and health retreats. Our partnership with Montara Hospitality Group at Tri Vananda allows us to offer something new for a discerning clientele to experience, redefining the luxury wellness industry in Asia,” said Clinique La Prairie CEO Simone Gibertoni.

Once development is completed, Tri Vananda will include a medical centre with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, an active movement centre with an Olympic-size swimming pool, a wellness restaurant for personalised nutrition, a holistic well-being centre, and a mindfulness centre house “Manorah” Grand Hall-inspired by the local Thai heritage dance performance. The first five private villas showcase the two, three and four-bedroom options for prospective buyers.

About Montara Hospitality

Montara Hospitality Group was established by the Pattamasaevi family, the original shareholders and developers of the Trisara on Phuket Island. The group also owns one MICHELIN-starred PRU and MICHELIN Green Star JAMPA, MICHELIN recommendation Seafood at Trisara, plus the Thai restaurant Praya Dining in Bangkok. Learn more at www.montarahospitality.com

About Clinique La Prairie

Founded in 1931 by Professor Niehans, a pioneer in longevity, Clinique La Prairie has, over the years, established an international reputation as a world-renowned health destination in Clarens-Montreux, Switzerland. Guests stay in one of 35 luxury rooms and suites with stunning views of the Alps and Lake Geneva. Longevity Hubs by Clinique La Prairie are open in Madrid, Bangkok, Doha, Taipei and Dubai). Full-fledged Health Resorts by Clinique La Prairie are due to open in Anji, China, in 2024, Tri Vananda in Phuket, Thailand, in 2025 and Amaala, Saudi Arabia, in 2026.

Clinique La Prairie in Clarens-Montreux, Switzerland.

For more information, visit: www.cliniquelaprairie.com