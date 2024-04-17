Delta flies between Munich and New York

SINGAPORE, 18 April 2024: Delta Airlines is flying the Munich – New York route three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday as passenger demand for flights to the US from Germany grows.

Delta Airlines adds connections between the Big Apple and Munich, as well as its flights to Atlanta and Detroit.

Photo credit: Munich Airport.

At JFK, Delta Airlines operates a hub in Terminal 4 that connects flights to cities in the US, the Caribbean, and South America.

The new flights will be operated with a Boeing 767-300/400, fitted with the latest generation of seats. In addition to 156 economy seats, there are also 22 in DeltaOne (business class), 20 seats in Premium Economy Class, and 28 in ComfortPlus Class, an Economy seating arrangement with more legroom.

Munich Airport CEO Jost Lammers commented: “We are delighted that Delta Airlines is adding New York as a new destination… This means three airlines are now taking off from Munich Airport with a total of 24 weekly departures to the two New York airports, John F Kennedy and Newark. This brings Bavaria and the US East Coast even closer together – good news for business travellers and tourism.”