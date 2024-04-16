Breakfast celebration Malaysian style

SINGAPORE, 17 April 2024: Tourism Malaysia showcased the Malaysian breakfast culture, featuring a variety of dishes that reflect its multicultural society at Malaysia Travel Escapade 2024, held in Singapore at Suntec City Mall from 12 to 14 April 2024.

Malaysian breakfast is an integral part of the country’s culinary heritage. From the fragrant nasi lemak to irresistible roti canai and teh tarik, visitors are welcome to sample some of the most iconic and typical breakfast spread at the dedicated breakfast corner, where visitors can experience the sights, smells, and tastes of delectable flavours.

Apart from live teh tarik demonstrations and food tastings, Tourism Malaysia will also spotlight one of the most popular Chinese herbal soups, chi kut teh – a decent alternative to bak kut teh, which has been gazetted as a national heritage dish.

Tourism Malaysia Singapore deputy director Mohana Murni Shanmugam stated: “We are thrilled to showcase Malaysian breakfast culture and give visitors a taste of authentic Malaysia’s culinary delights. Though similar to Singapore’s, we believe the Malaysian breakfast culture is still culturally unique and becoming part and parcel of Malaysia’s heritage, deserving recognition and promotion as we gear up for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.”

“Last year, the Malaysian government submitted a nomination for Malaysian breakfast culture to be inscribed in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage list.”

In addition to the breakfast corner and information booth, Tourism Malaysia also showcases Sarawak’s local products and traditional spa services provided by the Association of Malaysian Spas (AMSPA) at Malaysia Travel Escapade 2024.

Malaysia aims to welcome 27.3 million international tourists in 2024, generating MYR102.7 billion in tourism receipts. In 2023, Singapore ranked as the top source of tourist-generating markets, contributing significantly to the 8.3 million arrivals. The forthcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026 has set a target of 35.6 million foreign tourist arrivals, with a target receipt of MYR147.1 billion.