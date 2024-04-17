IndiGo expands domestic routes

SINGAPORE, 18 April 2024: IndiGo will start daily direct flights between the Indian capital, Delhi and Jharsuguda, Odisha, effective 15 May to bolster regional connectivity.

The new domestic route will provide a direct gateway between the emerging industrial centre of Jharsuguda in Odisha state and Delhi, the capital of India.

Photo credit: IndiGo.

IndiGo Head of Global Sales Vinay Malhotra said: “We are pleased to announce direct connectivity between Jharsuguda and Delhi. As an emerging industrial hub in Odisha, Jharsuguda holds immense potential for business and trade, and these new flights will unlock newer opportunities in the region.

This will not only promote interstate connectivity and regional accessibility but also serve as a gateway to a plethora of domestic and international destinations through our vast network.”

Jharsuguda is located in the western part of the Indian state of Odisha. Known for its thriving industrial sector, Jharsuguda is a hub for power plants, manufacturing, and mineral resources. Embodying a mix of industrial growth and environmental serenity, the city is also blessed with several scenic locations and tourist attractions, such as the nearby Hirakud Dam and Reservoir, Koilighughar waterfall, Ram Chandi Temple, Jhadeswar Temple, Pikolgughar Stream, Guja Pahad, Ulapgarh Hill forts, and Babadera cave.

Flight schedule:

New flight to Abu Dhabi

Meanwhile, the airline confirmed it will commence daily direct flights between Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Chandigarh, India, effective 15 May. The airline said the new route will further strengthen IndiGo’s international connectivity, with daily nonstop flights providing seamless connectivity between India and the UAE.

Flight schedule: