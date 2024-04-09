Amadeus completes Vision-Box takeover

SINGAPORE, 10 April 2024: Amadeus announced Tuesday it has completed the acquisition of Vision-Box, a leading provider of biometric solutions for airports, airlines, and border control customers.

The deal has now received all necessary regulatory approvals in all relevant markets. This means that Amadeus can expand its presence in biometrics now that it has completed the acquisition of a leading provider of biometric solutions for airports, airlines, and border control customers.

The combined offering of the two companies enables Amadeus to deliver services that cover a fully integrated traveller journey, from flight booking to arrival at the airport, including border control and boarding.

Vision-Box’s founder and CEO, Miguel Leitmann, will join Amadeus, along with its 470 employees. He will report to Amadeus, president of travel Decius Valmorbida. Vision-Box solutions will become part of Amadeus’ portfolio offerings for airports and airlines.

Vision-Box, a fast-growing global business with expected revenues of EUR70 million and an estimated normalised EBITDA of close to EUR20 million in 2023, is partially owned by Keensight Capital, a private equity fund dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments. Amadeus has acquired privately-owned Vision-Box for an agreed price (EV: estimated value) of approximately EUR320 million.