AirAsia revives BKK-HDY service

BANGKOK, 19 April 2024: AirAsia will reintroduce daily flights on 1 July from Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi to Hat Yai, a popular city in South Thailand close to Malaysia.
Booking opened on 17 April for flights starting 1 July 2024 on the route BKK-HDY. The airline already flies eight times daily to Hat Yai from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK).
The promotional fare on the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi—Hat Yai route starts at THB1,000 one-way. Bookings can be made via AirAsia MOVE until 17 May 2024 for travel from 1 July 2024.
Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akraritpirom highlighted that Hat Yai, known for its commerce, night markets, and food streets, is a popular destination year-round. With a consistently high load factor, the Don Mueang – Hat Yai route has seen an average passenger load of 95% throughout 2023.
I don’t understand why they don’t resume the Chiang Rai Hatyai route?
More Malaysians, especially those from Penang and the northern states of Kedah and Perlis are now interested to travel to northern Thailand and there is no direct flight from Penang to either Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai.
Therefore, I believe the route can attract and benefit from the current huge Malaysian traffic of Hatyai.