AirAsia revives BKK-HDY service

BANGKOK, 19 April 2024: AirAsia will reintroduce daily flights on 1 July from Bangkok-Suvarnabhumi to Hat Yai, a popular city in South Thailand close to Malaysia.

Booking opened on 17 April for flights starting 1 July 2024 on the route BKK-HDY. The airline already flies eight times daily to Hat Yai from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport (DMK).

Hat Yai, a popular destination for Thai travellers, gets a new daily flight from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi in addition to flights from Don Mueang.

The promotional fare on the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi—Hat Yai route starts at THB1,000 one-way. Bookings can be made via AirAsia MOVE until 17 May 2024 for travel from 1 July 2024.

Thai AirAsia Head of Commercial Tansita Akraritpirom highlighted that Hat Yai, known for its commerce, night markets, and food streets, is a popular destination year-round. With a consistently high load factor, the Don Mueang – Hat Yai route has seen an average passenger load of 95% throughout 2023.