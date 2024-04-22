AirAsia flies to India’s Pink City

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 April 2024: AirAsia Malaysia celebrated another major milestone on Monday, welcoming its maiden flight from Jaipur to Kuala Lumpur.

The inaugural flight departed from Jaipur International Airport at 2340 and landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (Terminal 2) at 0705 local time.

This route is special for AirAsia Malaysia — marking its first venture to the stunning Pink City, world-renowned for its vintage forts dating back to the 16th century and the majestic Jal Mahal.

AirAsia Aviation Group CEO Bo Lingam said: “We’re thrilled that our first ever services for AirAsia Malaysia between Jaipur and Kuala Lumpur route took flight today and are honoured to be the only airline in Malaysia to offer direct connectivity. Jaipur ‒ often known as the ‘Jewel of Rajasthan’ ‒ is an exquisitely beautiful city with plenty to offer, as is Kuala Lumpur, thanks to our world-famous sky-scrappers and a cultural melting pot of local delights.

AirAsia is offering limited-time-only promotional fares to India with a 20% discount. Fly from Kuala Lumpur to many exciting destinations in the country, such as Bhubaneswar*, Visakhapatnam*, Ahmedabad*, Trivandrum and Amritsar from only MYR179 all-in-one-way.** Book flights until 28 April 2024 and travel from 6 May to 30 November 2024.

AirAsia currently flies directly from Kuala Lumpur to 13 cities in India with 78 flights weekly. The destinations are: Trivandrum, Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, (flights commence on 28 May 2024), Visakhapatnam (flights commence on 26 April 2024) and Ahmedabad (flights commence on 1 May 2024). Medium haul affiliate AirAsia X Malaysia (flight code D7) also provides two direct routes from Kuala Lumpur to New Delhi and Amritsar with eight weekly flights.

*The travel period for Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Ahmedabad is 28 May 2024, 26 April 2024 & 1 May 2024 to 30 November 2024 respectively.

**Includes airport taxes, MAVCOM fee, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees.