Air Canada flies to Singapore year-round

SINGAPORE, 16 April 2024: Air Canada is flying a direct Vancouver (YVR) – Singapore (SIN) service, the airline’s longest flight, covering a distance of 12,818 km and a flight time of 16 hours and five minutes.

Four weekly flights operate out of Vancouver year-round on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. The return flights depart Singapore on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

A Star Alliance founding airline, Air Canada has codeshare connections with alliance partner Singapore Airlines to offer connecting flights to cities in Southeast Asia, India and Western Australia.

Air Canada has established Vancouver as its Pacific hub for services to Asia, including Japan, Hong Kong and Bangkok (seasonal flights).

“The reality of directly connecting Singapore, Southeast Asia’s most active economic gateway and financial hub, with British Columbia, Canada’s gateway to the Pacific can mean limitless opportunities. This new direct flight opens fresh opportunities for travel and tourism, business collaboration, and access to global markets that will directly benefit people in Singapore, Southeast Asia, and throughout our province,” said British Columbia Minister of State for Trade Jagrup Brar during the inaugural ceremony on 4 April.

“I am pleased Air Canada has chosen YVR to host the only nonstop flight between Canada and Singapore,” said YVR President and CEO, Tamara Vrooman. “This new route will generate CAD18 million in economic output and support jobs across the sector. We welcome this new service, which will grow tourism, support increased trade, and, importantly, connect families and friends across the Pacific region. The service launch to Singapore speaks to the continued investment Air Canada is making in Vancouver, which benefits our community and the regional economy.”

Schedule: Vancouver-Singapore

The Vancouver-Singapore route is operated with Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with 298 seats in a three-class configuration — business premium economy and economy.

Bangkok served by seasonal flights

Meanwhile, the airline serves the Vancouver-Bangkok route with seasonal daily flights from December 2023 to May 2024. Seasonal flights to Bangkok were first introduced in December 2022 with just three weekly frequencies. The airline subsequently increased frequencies to daily from 8 January 2024 to 28 February 2024 and then back to four weekly flights through to mid-May 2024.

First reported by Aviation Week, the airline confirmed last week that it intends to bring forward the launch date for seasonal flights to Bangkok for the winter season of 2024/2025. It will commence three weekly flights on the YVR-BKK route starting 27 October 2024 and will increase to five weekly flights in November 2024, continuing until the end of the winter timetable on 30 April 2025.

Asia flight changes from December 2023 to Oct 2024