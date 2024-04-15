Air Astana boosts flights during summer

SINGAPORE, 16 April 2024: Air Astana will resume flights from Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, to Seoul in South Korea, boost domestic and international flights, and increase frequencies across its network during the summer flight schedule that began last week.

The airline will resume direct international flights from Astana to Seoul and domestic flights from Astana to Kostanai. Seasonal flights from Astana and Almaty to Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica, will operate three times a week, together with flights at the same frequency from Astana to Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and from Almaty to Heraklion in Crete.

The summer flight schedule also includes flight increases on routes from Almaty to Uzbekistan’s capital, Tashkent, up to 14 times a week; to Kyrgystan’s capital, Bishkek, up to eight times a week and Tbilisi, up to nine times a week; to Tajikistan’s capital, Dushanbe up to four times a week; to Azerbaijan’s capital, Baku up to three times a week and to Urumqi in western China up to five times a week. Flights from Almaty to Seoul will now operate daily. Flights from Astana to Tashkent increase to three times a week.

About Air Astana Group

Air Astana Group is the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus regions in terms of revenue and fleet size. The group operates a fleet of 50 aircraft split between Air Astana, its full-service airline established in 2002, and FlyArystan, its low-cost airline established in 2019.