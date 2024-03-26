Vietjet scales up Australian flights

HANOI, 27 March 2024: Vietjet Air will schedule direct flights from Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, to Sydney and Melbourne in Australia in June.

Earlier this month, the airline confirmed that direct flights from Hanoi to Melbourne would be scheduled twice weekly on Monday and Friday, starting 3 June.

Photo credit: Vietjet Air. Sydney is the latest addition to the Vietjet’s network — start-up flights this June.

In its latest news update, the airline will add direct flights from Hanoi to Sydney twice weekly (Wednesday and Saturday) starting on 8 June. Both services will use the 377-seat A330-300 (12 business and 365 economy) for the 10-hour 35-minute flight.

Vietjet Air’s flights from Hanoi to Sydney will depart at 1710 (local time) and arrive in Sydney at 0600 the following day (local time). The flights from Sydney to Hanoi depart on Thursdays and Sundays at 0830 (local time) and arrive in Hanoi at 1600 on the same day (local time).

On the Hanoi-Melbourne route, the flight will depart Hanoi on Monday and Friday at 1710 and arrive in Melbourne at 0600 on the following morning. The return flight will depart Melbourne on Tuesday and Saturday at 0730 and arrive in Hanoi at 1400.

Vietjet will face stiff competition from the national carrier Vietnam Airlines on both routes.

On the Hanoi to Melbourne route, Vietnam Airlines operates three direct flights weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Fares on the route average USD1,030 roundtrip in economy.

Vietnam Airlines also flies three weekly services on the Hanoi-Sydney route (Tuesday, Friday and Sunday). The average fare on the route is USD1,130.

Vietjet Air has expanded its services to Australia since last year, flying from Ho Chi Minh City to Adelaide, Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne.