TMA’s early bird rate takes off

SINGAPORE, 1 March 2024: Travel Meet Asia introduces an early bird rate for its trade visitor pass, lopping off 20% until midnight on 28 June 2024.

Travel Meet Asia will happen from 3 to 4 July 2024 at the Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE), Jakarta, Indonesia. TMA was launched by Messe Berlin (Singapore) in 2019 at regional locations in Asia. Originally organised as a conference and networking event, TMA has become a full-fledged B2B trade show with exhibitions, conferences and networking opportunities for the travel trade.

The upcoming B2B event will welcome local and international leisure, MICE and corporate travel buyers, supported by the Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies (ASITA) and Indonesian Travel Agents Association (ASTINDO). An estimated 500 attendees will network and hold business discussions with 200 Indonesian buyers

Following its success last year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the stage is now set for a TMA gathering in Jakarta in July as TMA paves the way towards ITB Asia 2024, Asia’s premier travel trade show scheduled for October in Singapore.

Travel Meet Asia provides exhibiting opportunities for NTOs, Convention Bureaus, Travel Agents, Tour Operators, Hotel Groups, Airlines, Transportation Services and Travel Technology. Through a personalised business matching system, they will establish valuable connections with Indonesian buyers, ensuring 100% pre-scheduled guaranteed meetings with buyers.

For more information, visit www.travelmeetasia.com/sponsorship. Booth prices start from USD2,250, offering exhibitors a range of options, from shell scheme booths to customisable raw spaces. To learn more and secure your participation, visit www.travelmeetasia.com/exhibitor.