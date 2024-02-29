Sun Princess sails around the Med

SINGAPORE, 1 March 2024: A celebration is underway as Princess Cruises’ Sun Princess sets sail on 28 February on the cruise ship’s maiden voyage from Rome.

The new 177,882-ton, 4,300-guest Sun Princess, tagged “the next-level Love Boat”, introduces an innovative new ship platform designed exclusively for the world’s most iconic cruise brand.

An engineering marvel, Sun Princess officially started its inaugural cruise season with a 10-day Grand Mediterranean cruise roundtrip from Rome, taking guests to Naples, Italy; Crete, Greece; Kusadasi, Turkey (for Ephesus); Athens, Greece; Sicily, Italy; Mallorca, Spain; and Barcelona.

Sun Princess debuts new eye-catching experience venues, including The Dome, a groundbreaking geodesic, glass-enclosed structure at the top of the ship inspired by the terraces of Santorini.

Sun Princess offers an extraordinary cruise experience with not-to-be-missed culinary, entertainment and diverse accommodations. More than 1,500 cabins have balcony views, and Sun Princess’ re-imagined staterooms include exceptional suites and new Cabana Mini-Suites with extra space for secluded outdoor relaxation.

The Greatest Foodie Destination at Sea

Sun Princess presents 30 restaurant and bar venues with an unprecedented collection of celebrity collaborators, high-end ingredients and culinary experiences.

Spellbound by The Magic Castle : Blending the captivating world of magic with culinary art and mixology create an innovative dining experience steeped in magic and adventure.

: Blending the captivating world of magic with culinary art and mixology create an innovative dining experience steeped in magic and adventure. Kai Sushi by Makoto : Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa, brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions.

: Reshaping traditional sushi with a creative approach, the Master of Edomae-style sushi, Chef Makoto Okuwa, brings his 25 years of experience with a new concept crafting playful, exquisitely presented dishes paying tribute to Japanese traditions. Love by Britto : A high-end boutique restaurant with the most romantic view from the ship celebrating love and art from world-renowned artist Romero Britto.

: A high-end boutique restaurant with the most romantic view from the ship celebrating love and art from world-renowned artist Romero Britto. The Butcher’s Block by Dario : A new speciality pop-up restaurant from the world’s most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini, guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini’s signature cuts.

: A new speciality pop-up restaurant from the world’s most famous butcher, Dario Cecchini, guests enjoy perfectly prepared beef and steak, including Cecchini’s signature cuts. The Catch by Rudi: An exceptional dinner concept from Chef Rudi Sodamin showcases delectable treasures from the sea.

Entertainment & Retail Space

The Princess Arena is the most technologically advanced theatre at sea, offering original productions. At night, The Dome astonishes audiences with acrobatic Cirque Éloize performances while the Piazza dazzles with a retractable stage and immersive Champagne Waterfall.

Sun Princess also features the cruise line’s largest casino, two-story Lotus Spa, and an expanded retail environment with over 200 premium brands.

The first-ever family activity zone, Park19, offers multi-generational fun from the top deck. Within decks 19, 20 and 21, guests can experience everything from the Sea Breeze, a glider ride that offers panoramic views of the ocean and breathtaking ports of call, to the Coastal Climb, an engaging climbing structure where guests can enjoy the views.