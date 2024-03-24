KUALA LUMPUR, 25 March 2024: Sarawak gained the limelight during the 54th edition of the MATTA Fair held at the Malaysia International Trade & Exhibition Centre (MITEC), at the weekend by unveiling its innovative ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign.

This initiative marks a significant brand rejuvenation as it positions Sarawak strategically as the leading gateway to Borneo, bridging Kalimantan, Sabah, and Brunei.

With the launch of this campaign, Sarawak seeks to enhance its appeal as a top-tier tourism destination, inviting travellers to embark on a voyage of exploration and inspiration.

The Sarawak Tourism Board has set ambitious targets for 2024, aiming to welcome 2.0 million domestic visitors, constituting 50% of the total projected visitor arrivals. At the fair, the focus was on providing comprehensive information on Sarawak’s diverse tourism offerings, promoting and facilitating the sale of Sarawak travel packages from esteemed industry partners and strengthening networks between West Malaysian tour operators and Sarawak tourism for future collaborations.

Sarawak Tourism created an immersive experience for attendees at the MATTA Fair KL 2024, offering a glimpse into the region’s captivating allure through the ‘Gateway to Borneo’ campaign.

Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister for Tourism, Sarawak, shared: “Our pavilion signifies more than just a physical presence; it symbolises Sarawak’s unwavering commitment to showcasing an immersive experience of the richness of our culture, the diversity of our landscapes, and the warmth of our hospitality.”

The launch at the fair was an introduction to Sarawak Tourism’s new direction with “Gateway to Borneo” and the refreshed “Sarawak More to Discover” logo, following the initial launch at ITB Berlin. This event was a pivotal continuation of the board’s efforts to amplify and give prominence to its communications and advertising strategies. The physical presence at MATTA Fair KL aimed to engage domestic audiences in the ongoing narrative of ‘entering’ Sarawak as the “Gateway to Borneo”.

Targeting 4 million visitors in 2024, the Deputy Minister added: “Our effort in 2023 helped to contribute a significant increase in arrivals from Malaysia and the neighbouring countries, totalling over 1,770,000 domestic visitors and over 1,800,000 from Indonesia and Brunei – marking a remarkable 43% increase domestically and a staggering 182% increase regionally compared to 2022.

“We are optimistic that our continued efforts will propel Sarawak towards achieving our target of welcoming 4 million visitors worldwide in 2024.”

At the heart of the campaign lies the revitalised “Sarawak More to Discover” (SMTD) destination logo, an emblem that embodies the essence and excitement of Sarawak’s unique offerings.

Designed to encapsulate the region’s rich tapestry of Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food, and Festivals (CANFF), the STMD logo serves as a visual ode to Sarawak’s pristine rainforests, coastal waters and the kaleidoscope of ethnicities that call it home. Within its design, the majestic silhouette of the Rhinoceros hornbill stands tall, an iconic symbol synonymous with Sarawak’s cherished moniker, “Land of the Hornbills.”

For more information, visit www.sarawaktourism.com