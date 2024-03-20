Rugby Sevens farewells stadium venue

HONG KONG, 21 March 2024: One of Hong Kong’s biggest international events, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, will return from 5 to 7 April 2024 to farewell its famous stadium venue.

Since 1994, Hong Kong Stadium has been the home of the Hong Kong leg of the world’s biggest rugby sevens tournament. Thanks to its vibrant party-like atmosphere in the famed South Stand, it has been instrumental in establishing the city as one of the world’s great sevens cities. Nobody does Rugby Sevens Like Hong Kong.

After 30 thrilling years, this year’s edition marks the final time the tournament will be played at Hong Kong Stadium before moving to the newly opened Kai Tak Sports Park in 2025. Rugby lovers worldwide are invited to the party to say goodbye to Hong Kong Stadium in style.

What’s on at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2024

This year’s Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens promises another year of thrilling rugby, electric entertainment, and nonstop revelry. The three days of action will include 74 world-class rugby matches featuring the world’s best teams. The Melrose Claymores competition, introduced by Hong Kong China Rugby this year, will also feature across all three days of the tournament, showcasing the top teams in Asian sevens. As usual, there’ll be plenty of action before and after the matches, including the impressive international performance lineup and captivating opening and closing ceremonies.

Beyond the Pitch: Catch the Action Outside the Stadium

The celebrations will also continue at ‘7s in the City’ at the Central Harbourfront Hong Kong Observation Wheel & AIA Vitality Park, where fans can watch matches live and loud on a big screen backgrounded by one of the world’s most iconic cityscapes. Apart from the live streaming, there will be an incredible lineup of bands and DJs to keep the party going, along with fun activities for all ages, game-day treats, and a wide range of drinks to keep the energy levels up.

Dress to Impress and Keep the Party Going

There are plenty of other ways to make the most of the Sevens action, too – like buying a costume from Pottinger Street, the Mong Kok Ladies Market, Sneaker Street or the garment district in Sham Shui Po and joining the colourful array of characters in the lively South Stand. To refuel between matches, hop into a restaurant near the stadium in Causeway Bay or Wan Chai, or kick on to an afterparty in Lan Kwai Fong to continue the festivities.

For a look back at 30 years of Hong Kong Stadium visit Hong Kong Sevens’ website.

(Source : Hong Kong Tourism Board).