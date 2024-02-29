Resorts World One returns to HK in July

HONG KONG, 1 March 2024: Once Resorts World One’s seasonal homeport deployment in Southeast Asia ends on 3 July, when the cruise ship will sail back to Hong Kong to commence its new summer homeport deployment from 12 July to 6 October 2024.

Resorts World Cruises will offer a variety of cruises from its Hong Kong homeport.

Eight six-day/five-night Okinawa Cruises departing Sundays to Naha and either Miyakojima or Ishigaki in Okinawa, Japan;

Five six-day/five-night Vietnam cruises to Hanoi (Halong Bay) and Danang with a port of call at Sanya in China.

Three-day/two-night weekend cruises departing Hong Kong on Fridays for those seeking that short getaway on the open seas.

“Resorts World One will have an exciting deployment these coming months, as she will leave Hong Kong for Southeast Asia at the end of May 2024. However, Hong Kong remains an important cruise hub, and we are delighted that Resorts World One will return in early July to launch its new season itineraries for vacationers departing from Hong Kong,” Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.