Indonesia revives its India promotions

JAKARTA, 1 March 2024: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Tourism and Creative Economy is resuming promotions in India following its return to the South Asia Travel & Tourism Exchange (SATTE) hosted in New Delhi in mid-February.

Presenting the latest Wonderful Indonesia to India’s travel market on the sidelines of SATTE Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno touched on the importance of India’s outbound travel market, noting that Indian travellers to Indonesia reached 606.439 in 2023, with a growth of 125.8% from the previous year. India ranks the 6th top outbound travel market for tourists visiting Indonesia, while in Bali, Indian visitors ranked the second highest in 2023.

Bali is now top of mind for Indian outbound tourists. Still, promotions this year in the Indian market will focus on five “super priority destinations beyond Bali such as Lake Toba, Borobudur Temple, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang.

The marketing focus will also shift to present Indian travel agents opportunities to sell niche market travel such as weddings, honeymoons, family, and MICE travel.