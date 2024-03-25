GSTC publishes sustainability criteria

SINGAPORE, 26 March 2024: The Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) has released its GSTC MICE Criteria, making it available to the general public for non-commercial use.

Developed for venues and event organisers, the GSTC MICE Criteria was published with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to guide businesses toward implementing sustainable practices.

The GSTC Criteria serve as the global standards for sustainability in travel and tourism. It has been adopted for education and awareness-raising, policy-making for businesses, organisations and government agencies, measurement and evaluation, and as a basis for certification.

They result from a worldwide effort to develop a common language about sustainability in tourism. They are arranged in four pillars: (A) Sustainable management, (B) Socioeconomic impacts, (C) Cultural impacts, and (D) Environmental impacts.

The GSTC MICE Criteria is the third set of GSTC Criteria, in addition to the GSTC Industry Criteria (for Hotels and Tour operators) and the GSTC Destination Criteria. The GSTC Attraction Criteria are currently under development.

“After a year of dedicated work and effort, we formally release the GSTC MICE Criteria for Venues, Event Organisers, and Events & Exhibitions. We thank the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), a key contributor to its development. Let’s seize this opportunity together to advance the MICE industry’s journey towards sustainability significantly,” says GSTC CEO Randy Durband,

Singapore Tourism Board Deputy Chief Executive Yap Chin Siang added: “Our collaboration with the GSTC and SACEOS to develop the GSTC MICE Criteria underscores Singapore’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism and solidifies our position as a leading MICE destination. The MICE Criteria represents a major milestone on this journey, empowering industry players with the relevant tools to contribute to and thrive in a sustainable tourism landscape. I strongly urge all stakeholders in the MICE ecosystem to embrace the criteria and play a pivotal role in forging a greener future for global tourism.”

Click here to see the new GSTC MICE Criteria