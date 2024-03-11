Flights link Turkmenistan and Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, 12 March 2024: Turkmenistan Airlines introduced a weekly flight from Turkmenistan’s capital, Ashgabat, to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam last Wednesday.

The direct service uses a Boeing 777 with 368 seats for the eight-hour, 20-minute flight to Vietnam, which departs Ashgabat every Wednesday and returns to its home base on Thursday.

A water cannon ceremony welcomes Turkmenistan Airlines at Tan Son Nhat. Photo: Turkmenistan Airlines.

Flight T5655 departs Ashgabat Airport at 1530 on Wednesday and lands at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City at 0130 on Thursday morning.

Flight T5658 departs Ho Chi Minh City at 1920 on Thursday and arrives in Ashgabat at 0105 on the following morning (Friday).

TransViet, a travel agency based in Ho Chi Minh City, sells tour packages to Europe using Turkmenistan Airlines flights. It is flagged on the airline’s website as the sole agency selling tickets and tours on the weekly flight between Ashgabat and Ho Chi Minh City. Tours to Europe using the airline’s weekly service to Ashgabat with a change of plane for the flight to Europe, sell at VND60 million.

(Source: Tourism Information Technology Center)