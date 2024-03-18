Consensus 2025 to visit Hong Kong

HONG KONG, 19 March 2024: Hong Kong has won the bid to host Consensus, a cryptocurrency and Web 3 event that will meet in Hong Kong from 19 to 21 February 2025.

This will be the first time in five years that the event has been held outside of the US. Consensus Hong Kong 2025 should attract 8,000 participants, of whom 6,000 will be worldwide delegates.

Photo credit CNW Group/Hong Kong Tourism Board. Consensus Conference 2022.

The government and HKTB jointly provided all-around support to the organiser when bidding for the event, including arranging for professional advisory, venue liaison, and site inspection arrangements with the organiser, CoinDesk, and related parties.

HKTB general manager of MICE and Cruise, Kenneth Wong, said: “We are excited that Consensus makes Hong Kong its first destination to expand its global footprint beyond North America. It is a vote of confidence that this flagship crypto and Web3 conference has picked Hong Kong as the city that provides fertile ground for businesses and industries.”

Event organiser and CoinDesk president Foster Wright noted that Consensus is a global event that brings together all facets of the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 community.

“Attendees can anticipate learning best practices from global experts and cultivating relationships that propel their businesses onto the international stage.”

Consensus conferences bring together cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 ecosystem industry players to brainstorm and shape the digital vision.

(SOURCE: Hong Kong Tourism Board).