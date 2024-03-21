BANGKOK, 22 March 2024: Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, general manager Franceso Pompilio (right), received TravelScapes’ Best Adult-Only Resort in the Maldives and Leading Hospitality Group of Thai Origin (Centara Hotels & Resorts) awards at the Versatile Excellence Travel Awards (VETA) recently held in New Delhi.

These awards, which are a testament to the dedication and exceptional service of the team at Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives and Centara Hotels & Resorts as a whole, further solidify the property as a leader in delivering unforgettable guest experiences and world-class hospitality in the Maldives.

VETA is an annual event in the Indian tourism industry calendar. It awards companies and travel destinations that have shown significant growth in tourism development. TravelScapes, a B2B monthly travel trade magazine in India, hosts the awards.

About Centara

Centara Hotels & Resorts is Thailand’s leading hotel operator. Its 95 properties span all major Thai destinations plus the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey and the UAE. Centara’s portfolio comprises six brands – Centara Reserve, Centara Boutique Collection, Centara Grand, Centara, Centara Life and COSI Hotels – ranging from luxury island retreats and upscale family resorts to affordable lifestyle concepts supported by innovative technology. The group’s newest Centara Reserve brand was unveiled in 2020 as an experiential luxury collection, inviting guests to discover a new era of story-driven hospitality, starting with Centara Reserve Samui.