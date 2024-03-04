Cardamom Tented Camp joins The Long Run

PHNOM PENH, 5 March 2024: Cambodia’s award-winning conservation lodge, Cardamom Tented Camp, has joined The Long Run, an international grouping of sustainable nature-based tourism businesses dedicated to conservation, community, culture and commerce.

By joining The Long Run as a “fellow member”, the camp commits to working towards the status of a “Global Ecosphere Retreat” (GER) – one of the most rigorous sustainability standards in the international tourism industry and one recognised by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council.

Cardamom Tented Camp, a conservation lodge in Cambodia

To date, The Long Run has 11 elite GER members, 32 fellow members and 22 travel partners. Collectively, their conservation tourism helps protect around 9.3 million hectares (23 million acres) of forest, grasslands, desert and mountains on six continents.

Cardamom Tented Camp’s slogan, “Your Stay Keeps the Forest Standing,” underscores its role in protecting 18,000 hectares (44,000 acres) of mixed lowland rainforest in the Botum Sakor National Park in southwest Cambodia. A proportion of profits from the camp helps fund patrols by 16 Wildlife Alliance forest rangers.

Since opening in 2017, those patrols have protected the forest reserve from illegal poachers, loggers, sand dredgers and land grabbers. Several at-risk species, such as Asian elephants, smooth-coated otters, leopards and hornbills, have increased due to rigorous habitat protection. The Wildlife Alliance and the Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation have verified the improved species numbers.

Camp co-founder Willem Niemeijer states that membership in The Long Run, is about transforming good intentions into a holistic and tangible action plan.

“Cardamom Tented Camp and The Long Run are leveraging tourism as a smart way to fund the conservation of nature and be of value to the community. We’re striving to make tourism a measurable force for good. That is our purpose,” he said.

He added: “Membership of The Long Run will help us drive continuous improvement based on a rigorous commitment to conservation, community engagement and a respect for culture and commerce.”

The Long Run executive director, Dr Anne-Kathrin Zschiegner, said Cardamom Tented Camp was invited to join the group based on the camp’s environmental track record and unique giving-back business model.

“The Cardamom tented camp is a dedicated, responsible tourism entity with thoughtful attention to every detail. We are aligned in our passion for sustainability and look forward to our journey together.”

The next step of membership will involve technical advice from The Long Run to the camp, bringing in external experts as necessary, sharing best practices among members, identifying sustainable business funding opportunities, and creating a viable plan for Cardamom Tented Camp to start its journey towards full “GER” status.

Cardamom Tented Camp will be represented at the ITB Berlin travel show from 6 to 8 March by its affiliated travel company, Khiri Travel.