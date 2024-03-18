AirAsia Cambodia starts ticket sales

PHNOM PENH, 19 March 2024: AirAsia Cambodia (flight code KT) is ready for takeoff, starting daily domestic flights to three destinations: Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville in May.

Ticket sales opened on Monday as the airline confirmed it will commence operation on 2 May 2024, using two A320 aircraft based at Phnom Penh International Airport.

Daily flights to all three destinations are now available for booking, with 6,000 free seats* available for the travel period 2 May 2024 to 29 March 2025 on airasia.com and the AirAsia MOVE app, previously known as ‘airasia Superapp’.

All flight bookings can also be paid through its main payment processing service provider — Oriental Bank’s payment gateway service, which covers a wide range of payment options, from all card schemes to KHQR tailored to Cambodian guests.

AirAsia’s international network will link Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville with over 130 destinations across Asia and beyond, such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Australia, via its hubs in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Bangkok, Thailand.

AirAsia Cambodia CEO Vissoth Nam commented: “This is an exciting moment in our journey, and we are thrilled to start painting the Cambodian sky red. As a local airline, we proudly introduce affordable fares to the Kingdom. This will improve connectivity and encourage travellers to stay in the country longer. Our vision is to transform how people travel in Cambodia and make air travel an integral part of the country’s transportation network by offering great value fares, exceptional service, and strong connectivity, starting with these three destinations.

“Today, we are pleased to announce unbeatable fares as low as USD49 all-in** one-way to these amazing domestic destinations, including 6,000 FREE Seats* so more local and international visitors can affordably experience the wonders of Cambodia by air.

Flight Schedule between Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Sihanoukville:

*The promotional BASE FARE quoted is for one-way travel only, excluding taxes, applicable fees, fuel surcharge, and other relevant fees. Subject to seat availability. The promotion is not applicable for booking with travel agents. All-in one-way fare from USD27. Other terms and conditions apply.

**The all-in fares quoted are for one-way travel only, inclusive of taxes, fuel surcharge, and other relevant fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

(SOURCE: AirAsia).