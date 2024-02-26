SoulTrips sells Pause and Play tour

SINGAPORE, 27 February 2024: Singapore-based travel specialist SoulTrips will work with regional travel agencies to sell itineraries, allowing clients to choose where to start and stop on their tour.

SoulTrips announced this week it will promote over 600 worldwide itineraries on behalf of Europmunda, starting at the upcoming NATAS Travel Fair in Singapore that runs from 1 to 3 March 2024.

Jabal AlFil – Elephant Rock in Al Ula desert landscape, dramatic sunset sky above – Saudi Arabia View of the famous Alhambra, Granada, Spain.

Customers in Singapore can book their “flex-scapes” with Chan Brothers, ASA Holidays and Azza Travel or head over to the Europamundo booth at NATAS Travel Show at Expo Halls 4 &5A.

With Europamundo coach tours operating every week, it is possible to pause during the overland tour and resume the journey with the following departure group for a small additional fee.

SoulTrips was conceived in 2021 by Bhutan specialist Druk Asia as a brand to deliver “new ways to travel” in a post-pandemic world. The firm works with travel agencies worldwide to curate the holidays for the modern independent traveller who wants to design their itineraries according to their specific needs.

To achieve its mission, SoulTrips partners with Europamundo Vacations, a member of the JTB Group, to introduce comprehensive international holiday packages sold by selected travel agencies*.

The ‘’flex-scape” itineraries make it easier to move between multiple cities. Europamundo coach tour prices exclude air bookings. That frees the travellers from fixed flight departures, allowing independent travellers the flexibility to extend their holiday or switch midway and hop on to another Europamundo tour.

Most Europamundo trips are planned to be circular, meaning when one trip ends, another begins. Travellers can start their trip at any point on the tour based on the starting point they like the most or the one that offers the most advantageous airfare. Upon arrival, a private transfer takes them to the hotel where their trip starts.

Europamundo presents a family-friendly policy, offering discounts for children as high as 80% for three-year-olds or younger (bus seat allocated). For children up to 15 years old, discounts are available for group trips: Three to eight years (40%) and nine to 15 years (10%).

Europamundo’s strategic alliance designates SoulTrips as the Preferred Sales Agent (PSA) for Europamundo in Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia, heralding a new era of curated travel experiences for enthusiasts in these markets.

SoulTrips Director Joni Herison shares: “This collaboration between SoupTrips and Europamundo will allow us to extend our commitment to introducing unparalleled travel experiences. The “flex-scapes” itineraries are great for travellers who want to be in control of their travel plans and enjoy the convenience and value of group travel.”

Standouts from the SoulTrips list

Andalusian Story (7D6N) Highlights include city tours of Madrid, Seville and Cordoba with ticket admissions to Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the football stadium of Real Madrid, world-famous Alhambra Palace, and the Cathedral-mosque Mezquita in Cordoba. Prices from SGD1200 per person are based on twin sharing and arrival transfer in Madrid.

Imperial Capitals (6D5N) Enjoy local expert city tours of Vienna, Budapest and Prague alongside cruises on the Danube River in Budapest and the Vltava River in Prague. Highlights include entrance fees to Prague Castle and a visit to Grinzing, an old wine town in Vienna. Prices from SSGD920 per person are based on twin sharing and arrival transfer in Vienna.

Unforgettable Saudi Arabia (7D6N) – Visits Jeddah, Medina, Al Ula, Tabuk and Riyadh. Ticket admissions include Tabeyat International City and Beit Sallum House in Jeddah, Ethiq Garden and Well, Khaibar Fortress and Oasis, Elephant Rock in Al Ula, Hegra archaeological site in Al Ula, Castle, Mud House museum and old train station in Tabuk. Prices start at SGD3,600 per person, based on twin sharing and arrival transfer in Jeddah.

Essential Japan (7D6N) – Highlights included guided city tours of Tokyo and Kyoto. In addition to must-see highlights like the Meiji Temple and Sensoji Temple in Tokyo and the Arashiyamabamboo forest in Kyoto, the trip includes stopovers at Mount Fuji, paired with a boat trip and an overnight stay at a traditional Ryokan at Lake Kawaguchiko and Nara, Japan’s first historic capital from 710 to 790. Prices start from SGD2,800 per person, based on twin sharing and arrival transfer in Tokyo.

Colours of Cuba and Mexico (13D12N) – In addition to visiting the Capitals of Mexico (Mexico City, Patzcuaro and Guadalajara), discover the vibrancy of Cuba with overnight stays in Havana, Cienfuegos, and Trinidad. Guided city tours feature Havana, Trinidad, Mexico City, and Guadalajara. Prices start from SGD3,100 per person, based on twin sharing and arrival transfer in Havana.

About SoulTrips (www.soultrips.co)