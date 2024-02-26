BANGKOK, 27 February 2024: OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group in Thailand is pioneering a partnership with Singapore-based New Energy Capital Asia, a leading provider of fully financed, tailor-made solar energy solutions.

The collaboration signals a significant step forward in OUTRIGGER’s commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship with the installation of state-of-the-art solar rooftop systems at three of OUTRIGGER’s premier properties in Thailand: OUTRIGGER Khao Lak Beach Resort, OUTRIGGER Surin Beach Resort and OUTRIGGER Koh Samui Beach Resort, with a combined solar capacity of 1.2MWp.

“We are at a pivotal moment in our journey towards a more sustainable future, and this partnership with OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group is a testament to our shared commitment to eco-friendly practices,” said New Energy Capital Asia CEO Marc Lamsfuss.

“By integrating cutting-edge solar technology into their resorts, OUTRIGGER is not only setting a new standard for the hospitality industry in Thailand but also demonstrating that environmental responsibility can go hand-in-hand with world-class guest experiences. At New Energy Capital Asia, we are proud to be at the forefront of this transformative endeavour, harnessing the sun’s power to light the way forward.”

The three solar Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed between OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group and New Energy Capital Asia deliver several benefits.

Annual Electricity Savings: Solar installations are expected to generate an estimated 1,900 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean energy annually, significantly reducing OUTRIGGER’s reliance on traditional grid electricity and saving significant electricity costs.

CO2 Reduction: Through solar energy, these projects will result in an annual reduction of approximately 1,470 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, contributing to Thailand’s efforts to combat climate change.

Positive Environmental Impact: Reducing CO2 emissions is equivalent to saving 60,000 trees annually, substantially contributing to preserving Thailand’s lush landscapes and natural beauty.

“Adopting the latest solar technology at its resorts underscores OUTRIGGER’s commitment to championing renewable energy practices and reducing its carbon footprint as part of a robust ESG [environment, social, governance] strategy,” said OUTRIGGER vice president operations Asia Pacific, Tony Pedroni.

About OUTRIGGER Hospitality Group:

For over 75 years, OUTRIGGER has charted a journey of discovery — expanding from Hawai‘i to premier resort destinations, including Fiji, Mauritius, Thailand and the Maldives. The privately held hospitality company invites guests to ‘Come Be Here’ with authentic Signature Experiences and the Outrigger DISCOVERY loyalty program — a member of the award-winning Global Hotel Alliance (GHA).