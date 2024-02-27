SmoothTravel targets China markets

MUNICH Germany, 28 February 2024: AVIAREPS, an international representation, marketing and communications company for the travel industry, and the Shanghai Municipal Government announced, this week, the launch of Shanghai’s official online B2B travel platform, SmoothTravel.

SmoothTravel will serve as the official gateway for the global travel industry to connect with both inbound and outbound Chinese travel agencies, tour wholesalers, online travel agencies (OTAs), and MICE agents in the East China market.

SmoothTravel will link international travel businesses with the thriving travel market in Shanghai and China. The platform is designed for all travel industry segments, including major destinations, receptive tour operators, hotel groups, retailers, attractions, rental car agencies and cruise lines eager to broaden their business outreach to the Chinese market.

SmoothTravel standouts

• China Partner Search: SmoothTravel empowers overseas members to identify new inbound or outbound China travel trade partners. Members can easily connect with Smooth Travel’s Member Matching Manager, facilitating introductions to highly qualified Chinese travel trade partners based on their specific requirements.

• Risk Mitigation: Addressing differences in payment practices, SmoothTravel provides a payment guarantee system to minimise risks associated with new China travel industry partners. A comprehensive travel insurance programme is also offered for Chinese members to ensure risk reduction for both outbound and inbound sectors. In addition, a bilingual mediation system to resolve any disputes is provided to members at no cost.

• China Outbound Market and Consumer Insights: Leveraging extensive Chinese government and industry resources, SmoothTravel delivers the latest research on China’s outbound travel market, industry trends, and consumer preferences.

• Training and Support: SmoothTravel offers a comprehensive two-way training platform with specialised courses for both overseas and Chinese members. All members can access promotions and support during various events in China.

• Market Research: Members can commission SmoothTravel for custom-tailored tourism market research to optimise their market strategies.

About AVIAREPS

AVIAREPS is a leading international representation, marketing and communications company for aviation, tourism, hospitality, and food and beverage brands. Founded in Germany in 1994, the company’s global network extends to six continents.

For further details, visit www.smoothtravel.com,