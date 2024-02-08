Resorts World Cruises offers transfer subsidy

HONG KONG, 9 February 2024: Holiday seekers from Mainland China will now have more reasons to cruise with Resorts World Cruises from Hong Kong with the introduction of the all-new Special Transport Subsidy (STS) promotion.

Travellers commuting from Mainland China to Hong Kong will receive a subsidy of HKD150 per person in onboard credits, which is applicable for guests sailing on the Resorts World One from 16 February to 28 April 2024.

Resorts World One at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Upon embarkation, guests must present their original commuting expense receipts from Mainland China to Hong Kong (by land, sea or air) to the ship’s front desk to receive the complimentary onboard credits.

Resorts World Cruises’ STS promotion is only applicable for full-fare cruise packages with bookings made until 28 April 2024, subject to terms and conditions. Guests may use the onboard credits for food and beverages, shore excursions, spa & wellness, photography and entertainment at Resorts World One.

“The launch of the STS promotion is also timely with the Lunar New Year holidays are just around the corner, as vacationers from Mainland China are exploring new attractive options and holiday experiences,” said Resorts World Cruises president Michael Goh.

With the present winter season, Resorts World One offers a series of cruise itineraries (two, three and five nights) from Hong Kong to warmer climate destinations, including Sanya, an internationally popular tourist hotspot in China famous for its tropical scenery and coastal landscape. The cruises also visit Danang and Nha Trang in Vietnam and Naha and Miyakojima in Okinawa, Japan.