Radisson signs Phnom Penh project

SINGAPORE, 15 February 2024: Radisson Hotel Group will debut in Cambodia following the signing of an agreement with Prince Real Estate Group to operate two new properties in the country’s fast-growing city, Phnom Penh.

Scheduled to open by Q1 2026, the dual-branded project will see the launch of a Radisson RED Phnom Penh and the upscale Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, located in the Cambodian capital’s downtown district.

The hotels and branded residences are part of the Prince Happiness Plaza, a condo project with a mixed-use development comprising high-end retail, dining and commercial elements.

Cambodia, one of Southeast Asia’s rising stars, has been identified as a key market for the Radisson Hotel Group’s regional expansion. The country welcomed 5.4 million international visitors in 2023, which marked a significant 140% jump from the previous year, and it is expected to reach seven million arrivals by 2025¹. As the country’s largest city and a key financial hub, Phnom Penh is driving Cambodia’s economic boom, with GDP growth expected to accelerate to 6.0% in 2024².

Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences, Phnom Penh and Radisson RED Hotel Phnom Penh will command a prime position close to downtown BKK1*, the premium residential, business and embassy district, which is just a short drive from Phnom Penh’s new Techo Takhmao International Airport is scheduled to open in 2025

Developed by Prince Real Estate Group, the two properties are situated atop the Prince Happiness Plaza, an integrated development offering direct access to upmarket retail outlets, multiple dining options and grade-A offices.

The 250-key upscale Radisson Blu Hotel & Residences Phnom Penh will cater to corporate travellers on extended stays with 160 rooms and serviced apartments and 90 branded residences ranging from 40sqm to 210sqm.

The design-led Radisson RED Hotel Phnom Penh will attract business and leisure guests with 200 rooms. The two properties will also share an all-day restaurant, lobby lounge, spa, pool and gym.

*What is BKK1?

Officially, it’s the ‘Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy’ district (Boeung Keng Kang 1). It gained its nickname from the foreign enclave that put down roots there during the 1980s. Located at the north end of Sihanouk Blvd and southeast of Independence Monument, it borders Norodom Blvd, Mao Tse Tung Blvd, and Monivong Blvd.

