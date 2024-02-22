SINGAPORE, 23 February 2024: Pandaw has been named a winner in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best River Cruise Line worldwide.

Making it to USA Today’s top 10 of the world’s best river cruises, Pandaw is the only Asian boutique specialist among a stellar cast of some of the largest global operators.

“We are proud to continue flying the flag for small ship expeditions across Asia and look forward to continuing to provide unique adventures on the waterways of Southeast Asia and India to our loyal travellers,” the Pandaw team said in a statement released on Thursday.

Pandaw gained the fifth ranking in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best River Cruise Line 2024, announced in the US on 16 February following an independent selection process by its editors and readers.

Introducing the list, USA Today noted that “river cruising has been exploding in popularity in recent years, and it’s easy to see why. You check in, unpack your bag, and let your floating hotel take you on a journey of discovery down some of the world’s great waterways, with experiential guided excursions along the way.

“The 10 river cruise lines have been selected by a panel of cruise industry experts and voted as the best by readers because they offer stellar experiences — both on the ship and off — from comfy staterooms and top-notch cuisine to outings that are expertly led and culturally immersive.”

Pandaw, the only Asian river cruise operator in the top-10 list, was ranked fifth with the following citation:

“Adventurous travellers hop aboard any of Pandaw’s fleet of riverboats to cruise the waterways of Myanmar, India, Borneo, Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Pandaw’s 17 boats, handcrafted in brass and teak, offer spacious promenades, observation decks for outdoor viewing, and expansive staterooms where every window can be opened. Local cuisine is prepared from locally sourced ingredients whenever possible.”

Check the full listing at https://10best.usatoday.com/awards/travel/best-river-cruise-line-2024/

To book a river cruise with Pandaw and experience award-winning service and itineraries first-hand, contact pandaw.com or contact [email protected]

Download a brochure: https://www.pandaw.com/brochures?utm_source=pandaw&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=usa-today-winner-feb24