Oneworld introduces new CEO

SINGAPORE, 8 February 2024: Oneworld alliance named airline industry veteran Nathaniel (Nat) Pieper as its new CEO on Tuesday.

Pieper, currently senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances at Alaska Airlines, will join the alliance on 1 April 2024.

As CEO, Pieper will lead oneworld through its 25th anniversary celebration year and focus on strengthening the alliance between its partners and customers to provide a seamless travel experience worldwide. Pieper will report to the alliance’s Governing Board, comprised of the member airline CEOs.

American Airlines Chief Executive Officer and oneworld alliance chairman Robert Isom said: “We welcome Nat Pieper into the CEO role at oneworld and look forward to the alliance continuing its journey of innovation and collaboration under his leadership.”

In his current position at Alaska Airlines, Pieper orchestrated the airline’s entrance into Oneworld, executed aircraft transactions valued over USD 9 billion, and secured access to USD 5 billion in liquidity to ensure Alaska’s viability through the pandemic. Previously, Pieper held executive positions at Delta Air Lines and Northwest Airlines, overseeing international, strategic, alliance and financial functions.

Nat Pieper said, “In my airline career, I have admired from afar and now experienced first-hand the influence and benefits the oneworld alliance brings to an airline and its customers…The future of the oneworld alliance is bright, and I am ready to continue to develop the alliance into its next 25 years.”