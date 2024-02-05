New flight links Hat Yai and Singapore

BANGKOK, 6 February 2024: AirAsia launched direct flights between Hat Yai and Singapore last week, scheduling three weekly flights every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The airline held a send-off ceremony for guests on the inaugural flight FD336 from Hat Yai to Singapore.

AirAsia station manager Maneenuch Thongnounlertfor Hat Yai Airport noted that the new service was the fourth from Hat Yai after the airline introduced flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport, Chiang Mai and Kuala Lumpur.

“From Hat Yai, there are 12 flights daily, and they are consistently popular amongst travellers. Since December last year, the average load factor has remained above 90%, especially for flights from Hat Yai to Don Mueang and Chiang Mai. The new Hat Yai-Singapore route will enable everyone to fly with greater convenience, punctuality and affordability,” Maneenuch concluded.

At present, AirAsia flies between Hat Yai and Don Mueang eight times daily, Chiang Mai twice daily and Kuala Lumpur daily in addition to the three weekly flights to Singapore.