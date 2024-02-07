SINGAPORE, 8 February 2024: Pandaw’s sales team presents an opportunity to book a 10-night expedition exploring the stunning Halong Bay and the Red River in Northern Vietnam during May.

The boutique river cruise adventure will take intrepid travellers into the heart of this UNESCO World Heritage site and beyond, plying the Red River towards the mountainous north of Vietnam aboard a specially crafted river vessel.

“We have limited places for last-minute getaways in May 2024 aboard RV Angkor Pandaw, and with May traditionally seeing fewer tourists in Halong Bay, this is the perfect time to visit and experience Halong and Lan Ha bays without the usual sea of tourist ships.

A no single supplement and a 10% discount are on offer on selected dates in May when booking the 10-night Northern Vietnam cruise.

For those looking at dates further ahead, Pandaw staterooms are available for bookings late 2024 and early 2025, so we advise booking early to avoid disappointment. Book your place today and join Pandaw on the Red River and Halong Bay.

Why are Vietnam’s river cruises special?

There are several advantages to exploring Halong Bay and the Red River by river cruises, as opposed to other travel options.

Unique perspective

River cruises offer a unique perspective on the landscape that you can’t get from land or air. As you sail along the river, you’ll see towering limestone cliffs, lush rice paddies, and traditional villages up close.

Access to remote areas

Many of the Red River Delta’s most beautiful and exciting parts and Halong Bay are only accessible by boat. A river cruise will allow you to visit these off-the-beaten-path destinations, such as hidden caves, secluded beaches, and traditional villages.

Relaxing and comfortable travel

River cruises are a relaxing and comfortable way to travel. You’ll have plenty of time to unwind and enjoy the scenery, and you won’t have to worry about the hassle of driving or navigating unfamiliar roads.

In-depth cultural experiences

Many river cruises include stops at local villages, where you can learn about the traditional way of life in Vietnam. You’ll also be able to interact with the locals and learn about their culture.

Educational value

Professionally managed river cruises have knowledgeable guides who can provide information about the region’s history, culture, and ecology.

Wide range of activities

Quality river cruises offer a variety of activities, such as kayaking, swimming, hiking, and visiting caves and arrange opportunities to interact with local communities.

All-inclusive experience

River cruises are all-inclusive, meaning that all your meals, drinks, and activities are included in the price. This can make your trip more affordable and convenient.

