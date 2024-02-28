MATTA onboards MAG for mega travel fair

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 February 2024: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) announced this week has recruited the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) as its official airline partner and premier sponsor for the MATTA Fair scheduled for 22 to 24 March at MITEC Kuala Lumpur.

MAG is made up of Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, AMAL and MASwings.

From left to right: Syazwan Ahmad Sabri, Head of Airlines Global Sales;

Dersenish Aresandiran, Chief Commercial Officer, Airline Business; Nigel Wong, President of MATTA; Sheikh Awadh, Deputy President of MATTA.

MATTA, in its press statement, described the collaboration as a “great partnership to enhance the MATTA Fair experience for visitors through easy access to Malaysia’s premier airlines’ offers and a diverse range of products and services.”

The dedicated Malaysia Aviation Group pavilion will be located at the travel show’s Level 3.

MATTA president Nigel Wong said: “We are thrilled to once again join forces with Malaysia Aviation Group’s airlines for the MATTA Fair. Their partnership and support add significant value to the Fair and underscores our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of our valued consumers at the MATTA Fair.

During the MATTA Fair, MAG’s airlines will offer up to 30% off on airfares to domestic and international destinations within its network. This exclusive offer is valid from 22 to 24 March 2024 via the physical Fair and on the airlines’ online platforms from 21 March 2024 for travel from 21 March 2024 to 15 December 2024.

In addition, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly and MASwings will also offer up to 25% off on ancillary products, including seat selection, extra baggage, and more. Members of Malaysia Airlines’ award-winning travel and lifestyle loyalty programme, Enrich, will also enjoy 5% off their bookings, five times EnrichMoney points for EnrichMoney users and 50% Bonus Enrich Points on Malaysia Airlines flights during this period.

In addition, travel show buyers can also look forward to the much-awaited Buyers Contest, where the group’s airlines will offer 30 return tickets, including business class tickets to London and Ahmedabad, India, and economy class tickets to China and Vietnam.

The 54th edition of the MATTA Fair will be Malaysia’s biggest consumer travel and holidays fair, attracting an average of 150,000 visitors in its previous show in 2023. The MATTA is renowned as the “much-awaited travel and holidays fair” by the consumer and is the “highly-in-demand” platform for industry stakeholders and players to showcase, market and sell their packages and offerings to the consumers.

MATTA Fair is free to attend from 1000 to 2100 over three consecutive days, from Friday, 22 March to Sunday, 24 March. MATTA has collaborated with local authorities to manage traffic flow to provide easier travel to MITEC and reduce potential traffic congestion.

As part of these efforts, MATTA offers free shuttle services with a regular frequency from key locations – KL Sentral and Sunway Putra Mall directly to MITEC and back. This free shuttle service provides visitors with convenient transportation to MITEC for the Fair. MATTA would like to encourage all to use the free shuttle service to MITEC and back.

MATTA and MITEC are providing Muslim visitors and exhibitors dedicated F&B facilities and services for “buka puasa” at various locations at the venue and dedicated prayer halls at Hall 5.

For the latest information updates, visit the MATTA Fair’s website and social media platforms on Facebook, X, and Instagram, or subscribe to the new Telegram channels @MATTA_Fair.