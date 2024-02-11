LANGKAWI, 12 February 2024: Langkawi Development Board (LADA) rolled out the red carpet for the inaugural Flydubai flight to Langkawi at the weekend that marked the introduction of daily service from Dubai.

LADA chief executive officer YBhg Dato Haslina Abdul Hamid was joined by Tuan Mohamad Subhi Abdullah, Langkawi District Officer and Tuan Che Sulaiman Che Pa, Langkawi International Airport Manager, Tourism Malaysia and related agency officials at the welcoming ceremony for the Flydubai flight from Dubai.

The new service departs from Terminal 2, Dubai International Airport (DXB), UAE, with a stop in Penang International Airport (PEN) for a one-hour stopover before flying to Langkawi International Airport (LGK). Flydubai uses Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for the daily service.

LADA reported on Saturday that the route’s opening would benefit Langkawi’s residents economically. The flight will bring in tourists from Dubai and visitors from West Asia, Europe, and Africa who fly Emirates and change flights to code-share partner Flydubai. The opening of the route by Flydubai company will offer a comfortable flight experience to passengers from over 120 destinations to Langkawi, Kedah, Malaysia via the Dubai Air Hub in the UAE.

During the welcome ceremony, LADA encouraged the island’s tourism industry players and local communities to “play a role in improving the quality of services and tourism products and promoting the island’s tourism together with the federal and state governments.”

Penang welcomes inaugural flight

Meanwhile, Penang State EXCO for Tourism and Creative Economy Wong Hon Wai welcomed the Flydubai flight that stop in Penang before flying to Langkawi on this auspicious first day of the Lunar New Year 2024.

“Today, we celebrate the inaugural flight of Flydubai to Penang, marking a significant milestone for our city,” said Wong Hon Wai. “On this special Lunar New Year occasion, Penang welcomes the debut of Flydubai’s direct flight from Dubai. This not only marks the first airline from the United Arab Emirates to fly directly to Penang but also signals the beginning of a new era for our tourism industry.”

(SOURCE: LADA and Penang Tourism)