Condor schedules flights to Thailand

SINGAPORE, 12 February 2024: Condor, a leading German leisure airline, resumes flights from Frankfurt to Thailand, starting with Phuket on 21 September and Bangkok on 22 September 2024.

In a media statement released last week, the airline said it had scheduled four weekly flights from its Frankfurt hub to Bangkok and three weekly flights to Phuket. It gives the airline a daily departure to Thailand from Frankfurt.

Photo credit: Condor’s A330-900’s distinctive colour scheme.

The airline last flew to Thailand in 2016 when it was part of Thomas Cook’s airline group.

Most of its long-haul flights depart from Frankfurt, with a few flying from Düsseldorf and Munich. Following the launch of flights to Bangkok and Phuket, the airline plans to fly from Berlin to Dubai starting in October 2024.

Condor will deploy an Airbus A330-900 on routes to Thailand configured with business, premium economy and economy class cabins. It says the cheapest one-way fares at USD769.99 are already bookable on the airline’s website. The one-way fare to Phuket starts at USD539.99.

Flight schedules Thailand

Flight DE2362 will depart Frankfurt at 1935 and arrive in Bangkok (SWB) at 1225 plus one day. (Flights operate out of Frankfurt on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.)

Flight DE2363 will depart Bangkok Suvarnabhumi at 2220 and arrive in Frankfurt at 0510 plus one day.

Flight DE2368 will depart Frankfurt at 1500 and arrive in Phuket at 0815 plus one day (Flights depart Frankfort on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.)

Flight DE2369 will depart from Phuket at 1015 and arrive in Frankfurt at 1705.

Condor, a German leisure travel airline, has been in business since 1955. It was formerly a subsidiary of Lufthansa and later part of the Thomas Cook Group but is now owned by asset manager Attestor Capital.

(SOURCE: Condor)