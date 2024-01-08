OGIMI, Japan, 9 January 2024: Japan’s “Yambaru Art Festival”, which exhibits artworks and crafts in multiple municipalities in the northern region of Okinawa Prefecture (commonly known as Yambaru), is scheduled to take place from 20 January to 25 February 2024.

This is the seventh time the festival will be held in Yambaru and hosted by the Yambaru Art Festival Executive Committee.

Photo credit Visit Okinawa Japan. Nakijin-jo Site (Nakijin Castle Ruins).

Rich in natural attractions, the northern region of Okinawa Prefecture was registered as a Natural World Heritage site by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in July 2021.

The area, also known as a spiritual spot and a village of longevity, has been attracting a lot of tourists from abroad in recent years as it is endowed with “primitive” charms – rare flora and fauna such as the Yambaru kuina (a species of water birds), and traditional performing arts and rituals that have been passed down to the present day.

The festival consists of the “Exhibition Division”, in which 30 groups of world-renowned artists from Japan and abroad will participate, and the “Craft Division” will focus on 20 groups exhibiting and selling Okinawa crafts. It’s all part of a programme to host art exhibitions and hands-on events adopting the concept of nature and art and the co-existence between nature and mankind.

Now in its 7th edition, the festival is gradually gaining the attention of international tourists from Asia, attracting notable artists and featuring diverse artworks, which should entice international art enthusiasts and collectors.

Okinawa, especially Yambaru, offers a distinct cultural and natural environment and international flights to Okinawa have increased, making travel from various countries more convenient.

Overall, the potential for the 7th Yambaru Art Exhibition to attract international visitors is promising as the organisers gear up their marketing to highlight the unique aspects of the exhibition and its location to boost international interest and participation.

Yambaru Art Festival highlights

Host: Yambaru Art Festival Executive Committee

Co-hosts: Ogimi Village, Okinawa International Movie Festival Executive Committee

Period: 20 January (Saturday) to 25 February (Sunday), 2024

Venues: Various places in the northern region of Okinawa Prefecture’s main island.

-Ogimi Village: Former village-run Shioya Elementary School, village-run Kijoka Nursery School, and Yanbaru Distillery Inc.

-Kunigami Village: Okuma Private Beach & Resort, Hentona Shopping Street

-Nago City: Oriental Hotel, Okinawa Resort & Spa, Kanucha Resort, Statue of Agu in front of Nago City Hall

-Satellite venue: Hoshino Resorts BEB5 Okinawa Seragaki (Onna Village), Hotel Anteroom Naha (Naha)

Official website: https://yambaru-artfes.jp

(Your Stories: Yambaru Art Festival Executive Committee)