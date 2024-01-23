BANGKOK, 24 January 2024: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, is proud to announce its debut property in Japan, Centara Grand Hotel Osaka, received the prestigious Nikkei Asia Award at The 2023 Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards, sponsored by Nikkei Inc.

Selecting Centara Grand Hotel Osaka as the winner from a competitive pool of 228 entries, this esteemed accolade, now in its 42nd edition, celebrates innovation and excellence in new products and services each year. This recognition underscores the hotel’s remarkable performance since its inauguration in July 2023, when a milestone of 50% of reservations had been secured before its grand opening.

Centara Grand Osaka’s strategic initiatives have garnered acclaim, specifically in catering to the burgeoning accommodation demand from Southeast Asia and Chinese tourists. This success owes itself to the hotel’s astute responsiveness to market dynamics, capitalising on favourable exchange rates driven by the weakened yen. With this pioneering approach to embracing the Japanese market, the hotel has set itself apart with a steadfast commitment to providing world-class service and industry leadership.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka is honoured to have won the 2023 Nikkei Asia Award and looks forward to future successes as it continues to offer guests an unforgettable experience through its stunning fusion of warm hospitality, Thai family values, and the beauty of Japanese culture.

For bookings or more information, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/ and seize the opportunity to create lifetime memories with Centara Hotels & Resorts.