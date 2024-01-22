Travel DMC upgrades transfers

SINGAPORE, 23 January 2024: Travel DMC Group and its subsidiary, KP Transport, based in Singapore, have launched a Sit-in-Coach (SIC) programme.

The initiative offers a suite of services, including airport transfers, attraction transfers, and city tours.

Airport Transfers: Travellers can experience a comfortable journey to and from Changi Airport on a fleet of modern vehicles and a commitment to punctuality.

Attractions Transfers: The SIC programme extends beyond conventional transportation, providing dedicated transfers to Singapore’s iconic attractions. Tourists can delve into the city’s rich tapestry, from the historic district of Kampong Glam to the futuristic marvels of Marina Bay Sands.

City Tours: Accompanied by knowledgeable guides, travellers explore cultural landmarks, historic sites, and vibrant neighbourhoods.

To celebrate the launch of the SIC programme, Travel DMC Group and KP Transport are offering exclusive special rates on two prominent global travel platforms, Globaltix and Kkday. This strategic partnership aims to make the SIC programme accessible to a broad global audience, allowing more travellers to embark on unforgettable journeys through Singapore’s diverse landscapes.

Travellers and agents can book SIC services directly on the KP Transport website. Special rates are extended to all agents as a bonus, ensuring that the SIC programme reaches travellers through various channels. Visit: https://travel-dmc.com/

About Travel DMC

Established in 2011, the company offers tours and transfers in Singapore, Dubai, Hong Kong and Thailand.