Bangkok tops Agoda booking trends 

BANGKOK, 24 January 2024: Bangkok is the most popular international city destination for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday (10 February) based on booking data released by the digital travel platform Agoda.

Thailand is also one of the most popular destinations to celebrate the festivities, trailing only Japan in the popularity chart. Agoda’s booking data highlights Malaysia, China, South Korea, Singapore, and Japan as top destinations alongside Thailand, benefiting from a surge in Lunar New Year bookings.

Photo credit: Agoda

Although officially celebrated on Saturday, 10 February, the Lunar New Year holiday extends to a long weekend or even a week-long celebration in China, Japan (Spring Holiday) and Vietnam (Tet). The holiday also referred to as Chinese New Year, is traditionally one of the peak travel moments for tourists from mainland China. China is back in contention for the first time since 2019, ranking the third top source market overall for the top inbound destinations: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Thai travellers also explore diverse destinations abroad, with Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Vietnam being the top choices. The preferred international cities for Thai travellers include Tokyo, Taipei, Seoul, Osaka, and Hong Kong.

Agoda’s associate vice president for Southeast Asia Enric Casals commented: “The Lunar New Year period is a significant time for travel, and this year is no different. Since 2019, hotels and destinations have diversified the appeal of their markets with visa-free travel and other incentives. That has made them less reliant on one market and more appealing to new travellers. But the travel industry will undoubtedly look forward to welcoming back more travellers from China this year.”

Regionally, the trends echo a similar sentiment. Most outbound travellers are from South Korea, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and Japan. They are visiting Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam, showcasing various cultural and leisure options. Bangkok, Tokyo, Seoul, and Osaka remain appealing, underscoring the region’s rich urban and cultural diversity.

(Source: Agoda)