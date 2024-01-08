Vietnam gains top-of-mind attention

HANOI, 9 January 2023: Based on Google’s ongoing analysis of global travel demand trends, Vietnam’s tourism demand growth registered 75% in 2023, ranking the country in sixth place worldwide.

Vietnam’s Government Statistic Organisation’s data monitored a positive recovery of international tourist arrivals, reaching 12.6 million, nearly 3.5 times higher than in 2022 and exceeding the target set at the beginning of 2023 by 57%.

Based on growth demand data, (searches and trip researching) Vietnam ranks above other countries in the ASEAN region, such as Thailand (10), Indonesia (11), Malaysia (12), and the Philippines (14).

The top source market countries fueling the outstanding growth in demand for Vietnam’s tourism included the United States, Australia, Japan, India, Korea, Singapore, England, Germany, Malaysia and Thailand.

Destinations in Vietnam that generated high demand and interest included the two major gateway cities — Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. Other strong performers on the demand scale included two famous sea tourism destinations, Danang and Phu Quoc Island, followed by Hoi An, Nha Trang, Dalat, Hue, Phan Thiet, and Dien Bien Phu.

Supporting the high score, Vietnam won prestigious international awards. In 2023, the World Travel Awards named Vietnam in 19 top award categories worldwide and 54 top award categories in Asia. In particular, Vietnam was honoured as “The World’s Leading Heritage Destination” for the 4th time and “Asia’s Leading Destination” for the 5th consecutive time. Additionally, many attractive destinations in Vietnam, such as Ha Long, Ha Noi, Ha Giang, Ninh Binh and Phu Quoc gained recommendations from influencers, media agencies and international travel websites.

Source: Google Destination Insights

Since 15 August 2023, Vietnam granted e-visas for citizens of all countries and territories, offering them a 90-day stay with multiple entities within the stay period.

Also, since 15 August 2023, citizens of 13 countries have enjoyed unilateral visa exemption from 15 days to 45 days, regardless of passport type and entry purpose. The international community welcomed this open policy and is considered an important driver in promoting the growth of international tourist visits.

It is forecast that in 2024, based on results achieved recently, Vietnam’s tourism industry will achieve its goal to welcome 17 to 18 million international visitor arrivals.

(SOURCE: Tourism Information Technology Centre)