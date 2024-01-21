Air Astana expands fleet

SINGAPORE, 22 January 2024: The Air Astana Group fleet has grown to 50 aircraft following last week’s arrival of a new Airbus A321neo from the assembly line in Hamburg, Germany.

The latest A321neo cabin combines existing business class and the new “Airspace Cabin” economy class, which offers more seats, larger overhead lockers and a “moonlight” cabin lighting system, previously only featured on the airline’s long-haul aircraft. The expansion of the fleet reflects Air Astana’s strategy to grow its fleet to 80 aircraft by the end of 2028. The airline serves 48 international and 43 domestic routes.

In other news, the airline won the Best Passenger Service / Product Innovation Airline of the Year Award earlier this month, presented at the China Civil Aviation magazine’s Sky Choice Travel Awards ceremony in Beijing.

The Sky Choice Travel Awards are annually presented to leading industry players in the aviation, travel and hotel sectors, with the judging panel comprising industry experts, media, and frequent travellers.

“This is the first time we have won this award, with sincere thanks for the recognition from Civil Aviation Magazine of China and our Chinese passengers”, said Air Astana country manager China Shu Wang.

Air Astana flights to Beijing are operated with the latest generation Airbus A321LR aircraft.