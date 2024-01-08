Tokyo takes top spot for New Year revelry

SINGAPORE, 9 January 2024: Tokyo edged out Bangkok to take the crown as Asia’s top five booked destinations to welcome the New Year, based on bookings made on the digital travel platform Agoda.

Tokyo, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Osaka led the field as the top five destinations gaining the most attention and New Year bookings.

Once again, Tokyo, Japan’s bustling capital, topped the list as the most popular destination to celebrate ‘Ōmisoka’ (New Year’s Eve), followed by Bangkok, Thailand’s vibrant capital city known for its spectacular fireworks display along the Chao Phraya River. Despite the cancellation of the fireworks display at KLCC Park, Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, secured the third spot.

This year, Taipei, with its famous Taipei 101 New Year’s Eve Countdown, followed in fourth, ensured the entire top four was unchanged compared to last year’s festivities, according to Agoda’s bookings.

Osaka, known for its lively street parties and traditional bellringing ceremonies, rose from 8th to 5th and replaced Pattaya in Thailand, which dropped to the 7th spot.

Agoda chief executive officer Omri Morgenshtern shared the news: “This New Year’s Eve, Japan’s popularity for domestic and international travellers continued, with not just Tokyo featuring in the top five destinations but Osaka too. People’s desire to travel and learn about new cultures reflects the wide array of experiences people seek when celebrating the year’s end. From Tokyo’s traditional bellringing to Bangkok’s stunning riverside fireworks, each city offered unique ways to welcome the new year.”

Agoda’s platform connects travellers to 3.9 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide and offers flights and travel activities.

The ranking is based on check-ins between 29 and 31 December 2023 on the Agoda platform.

(SOURCE Agoda)