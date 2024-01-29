Spicing up Marina Bay precinct

SINGAPORE, 30 January 2024: Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Marina Bay Sands, and UOB have spearheaded a first-of-its-kind partnership to enliven the Marina Bay precinct for locals and tourists.

The partnership focuses on introducing lifestyle and entertainment programming for the Bay, including launching over 50 exclusive experiences across hotels, attractions, retail shops and dining establishments, in partnership with more than 19 precinct stakeholders.

The partnership starts with a Lunar New Year drone light show at the Marina Bay waterfront in February.

This builds on the marketing efforts of all three parties – including STB’s Made in Singapore global brand campaign, Marina Bay Sands’ Bay Precinct Strategy, and UOB’s strategy to provide exclusive access to the best Travel, Shop, Dine and Entertainment events across ASEAN – to form a compelling tourism narrative for visitors.

Alongside engaging programming, this partnership will include a marketing campaign, Masterpieces. Made in Singapore, leveraging STB’s global campaign highlighting how the ordinary is made extraordinary through a rich tapestry of unique and unexpected experiences made possible only in Singapore. Campaign communications will go out to key source markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, as well as post-arrival visitors already in Singapore.

The partnership takes flight in February with a spectacular waterfront drone light show at the Bay in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Titled “The Legend of the Dragon Gate” will present the story of the mythical Dragon King, brought to life through 1,500 drones set against the iconic Singapore skyline. Themes of family reunion, perseverance, and symbols of luck and prosperity will feature prominently in the show. Visitors can usher in the Year of the Dragon with a 10-minute drone performance, which runs 2000 on 6, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18 February. After the complimentary show, they can also stay on for “Spectra – A Light & Water Show”, which runs at 2030 and 2130 on these dates.

Beyond the festive season, the three partners will continue to embark on joint marketing initiatives to promote the Marina Bay precinct as a world-class lifestyle destination and entertainment hub. Such initiatives will be timed with upcoming opportunities in Q1 2024, such as the highly anticipated Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Singapore, of which Marina Bay Sands is the Official Presenting Partner and UOB is the Official Bank and Presale Partner, as well as the Rod Stewart “Live in Concert, One Last Time” tour held at Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

