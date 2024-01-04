BANGKOK, 5 January 2024: Time is fast running out to book a special Festive Escapes deal at hotels in Osaka, Japan and the Maldives under the banner of Centara Hotels & Resorts.

Three of Centara’s hotels — one in Osaka, Japan, and two in the Maldives — offer festive season deals. The booking and stay period at the Osaka property ends on 29 February. The booking deadline for the two resorts in the Maldives is 10 January, but the stay period extends to 31 October 2024.

A leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand invites travellers worldwide to celebrate the festive season at three of its most dazzling overseas properties with spectacular holiday offers for a limited time only.

In addition to a 25% discount on flexible room rates at the Centara Grand Hotel Osaka and 50% off member rates with half-board meal plans at Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives or the adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, Centara presents an array of additional privileges for guests to enjoy at each destination.

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka: The Magic of Osaka

Centara Grand Hotel Osaka beckons with its enchanting “The Magic of Osaka: Exclusive New Year” offer with an exceptional 25% discount on Flexible room rates when booking a room only or a room with breakfast for stays up to 29 February 2024. Located in the heart of Namba, the city’s vibrant shopping and entertainment district, Centara’s stunning debut hotel in Japan is also offering JP5000 in food and drink credit for one or JPY10,000 for two persons per stay, plus 25% off rejuvenating treatments at SPA Cenvaree and a complimentary welcome drink for two at Smoke & Spin rooftop bar.

Bookings can be made online via the official website until 29 February 2024.

Centara Grand Island Resort & Centara Ras Fushi Resort: Festive Paradise

For unparalleled holiday bliss, Centara welcomes its loyalty members to explore the natural wonders and adventures of Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa Maldives or unwind at the stunning adults-only Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives with a captivating 50% discount on member rates with Half Board Plus meal plans. Including daily breakfast and a dinner buffet or set menu accompanied by two beverages, guests can also enhance their experience by upgrading to all-inclusive meal plan options during booking. Additional perks include a 25% discount on hotel transfers and the opportunity to earn triple CentaraThe1 points with every stay.

Bookings are open via the official website for the “Festive Paradise: Exclusive Maldives Offer” until 10 January 2024 for stays until 31 October 2024. For bookings or more information, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com/ and seize the opportunity to create unforgettable memories with Centara Hotels & Resorts.