Booking.com names Singapore winners

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2024: Booking.com announced the recipients of its 12th annual Traveller Review Awards earlier this week with listings for hotels, taxis and car rentals in the world’s most welcoming cities.

Based on more than 309 million verified customer reviews, 1,484,294 accommodation properties, 449 rental car companies, and 129 taxi providers received a Booking.com Traveller Review Award in 2024.

For the seventh year in a row, Italy is home again to the largest number of award recipients (181,012), followed by Spain (125,611), France (124,361), Germany (86,910), and the UK (74,754) jumping two spots to the fifth position. Poland (61,693), Brazil (58,788), the United States (56,014), Croatia (53,971), and Portugal (32,910).

Awards for Singapore’s hotels

Singapore has 162 accommodation partners this year that are recognised with a Traveller Review Award 2024. They received over 150,000 reviews and received an average review score of 8.5.

Some of the Singapore properties receiving a Traveller Review Award 2024:

Marina Bay Sands (Score: 9.2)

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore (Score: 9.1)

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore (Score: 9)

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore (Score: 8.9)

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore (Score: 8.9)

The Clan Hotel Singapore by Far East Hospitality (Score: 8.9)

Conrad Centennial Singapore (Score: 8.8)

Wanderlust by the Ultimate Collection (Score: 8.8)

Parkroyal Collection Pickering, Singapore (Score 8.8)

W Singapore – Sentosa Cove (Score: 8.7)

Land transport recognised

Booking.com recognises ground transport partners for their consistently great service and hospitality. Beyond the basics of just getting around, rental cars make it easier for travellers to explore off the beaten path, and taxis frequently provide visitors with their first interactions with local people and culture.

This year, 449 car rental partners from 26 countries received a Traveller Review Award. Spain (84) tops the list again with the most car rental companies being recognised, followed by Italy (74), Portugal (47), Greece (42) and the US (28).

In gratitude for all the warm welcomes and seamless pick-ups, 129 taxi partners are also receiving an award with Italy (17) and Spain (12) leading the pack. Singapore garnered (2) awards for the first time ever.

Based on the share of accommodation providers receiving a Traveller Review Award 2024* here is the list of the Most Welcoming Places on Earth.

2024’s Most Welcoming Cities on Earth

Arraial d’Ajuda, Brazil

Ermoupoli, Greece

Viana do Castelo, Portugal

Daylesford, Australia

Grindelwald, Switzerland

Moab, USA

Uzès, France

Mazatlán, Mexico

Jaisalmer, India

Fujikawaguchiko, Japan