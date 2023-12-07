SAMUI Thailand, 8 December 2023: Centara Reserve Samui has been honoured with the prestigious “Dream Wedding Destination” award by Lifestyle + Travel magazine. This recognition comes as Lifestyle + Travel marks its 20th anniversary.

Paul Linder, General Manager and Corporate Director of Operations – Centara Reserve (Middle), and Treethipnipha Hongsombud – Marketing Communication Manager of Centara Reserve Samui (left) received the award from Amarin Kocharat, Director of Lifestyle + Travel (right).

Linder commented: “We invite you to celebrate life’s milestones with us — from weddings and vow renewals to surprise proposals and honeymoons. Our venues including beaches, gardens, poolside, and villas.

“As we commemorate this achievement, we renew our promise to deliver remarkable services, ensuring an exemplary luxury resort experience for our guests”.

