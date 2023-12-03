LANGKAWI, 4 December 2023: Over 2,600 marathon runners from 31 countries signed up for the Langkawi International Half Marathon (LIHM) 2023 on Saturday, underscoring Langkawi’s role as a sports destination for running enthusiasts.

LADA partnered with the Langkawi Runners Association for the second time to host this event successfully. The event targets running enthusiasts to revive tourism activities on Langkawi Island. In addition, this event also helps the tourism industry players enjoy economic benefits and restore the vibrancy of Langkawi’s tourism industry.

The event attracted runners in three categories: the 21km half marathon, 10km and 5km Fun Run.

In addition, the unique feature of LIHM2023 this year was the picturesque route crossing the scenic paddy fields of Ulu Melaka, better known as Mahsuri Rings, formed from an ancient meteor impact, resulting in a lowland surrounded by rolling hills shaped like a ring when seen from the air. To make the event more special, the release and end of the running participants took place inside the Mahsuri International Exhibition Centre (MIEC), marking the first indoor start venue for a running event in Malaysia.

Photo credit: LADA

Langkawi is well-known for hosting sports-based tourism events. Popular events include the IRONMAN Malaysia, Langkawi Legendary Ride and Langkawi Swimming Festival. The growing number of participants and countries involved indicates that LIHM has the potential to become an annual flagship event in Langkawi.

As part of its support, LADA provided facilities throughout the event and coordinated between the organisers and other agencies in Langkawi during the event, which attracted 8,000 visitors. LADA supports event management companies that aim to turn Langkawi into a world-class event destination to help stimulate tourism.

For more information, visit www.lada.gov.my Or visit www.naturallylangkawi.my