ONYX wins Trip.com’s partner award

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2023: Trip.com, a leading online travel agency, presented its Outstanding Hotel Chain Partner” award to ONYX Hospitality Group, a regional hotel management company headquartered in Thailand.

The award recognises leading partners, both regionally and globally, that demonstrate outstanding results in terms of business growth, commercial activities, connectivity, and the successful execution of quality projects alongside Trip.com. This year, Trip.com conferred the award on seven hotel chains worldwide.