Lufthansa tests green fares

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2023: The Lufthansa Group is extending its Green Fares with this sustainable product offered for the first time on 12 long-haul routes.

As a first step, the fare is being tested on 12 selected routes, starting with the Bangkok-Vienna route on 30 November.

The selection of routes includes connections between the Lufthansa Group hubs and various destinations worldwide. The Lufthansa Group also offers Green Fares for routes with connecting flights.

This broad selection addresses different target groups. For example, Frankfurt – Bengaluru, Brussels – Kinshasa, or Zurich – Los Angeles are offered from the Lufthansa Group hubs. Anyone booking flights with Lufthansa Group airlines, for example, from London to Hong Kong or Paris to Bangkok via the airlines’ hubs, will also automatically be shown the Green Fares tariff.

In February, the Lufthansa Group successfully introduced Green Fares for routes within Europe and to North Africa, and more and more customers are booking the offer. Since the launch, 500,000+ passengers have opted for a Green Fares flight.

CO2 compensation portfolio

The fare includes full offsetting of individual, flight-related CO2 emissions with just one click through the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and a contribution to high-quality climate protection projects.

With SAF, a reduction of 10% of CO2 emissions is achieved, while the remaining 90% is offset through climate protection projects. The Lufthansa Group ensures that the amount of SAF required for offsetting is fed into the airport infrastructure within six months of purchase. As a so-called “drop-in” fuel, SAF is mixed with fossil fuel before being transported to the airport. There is no refuelling of individual flights with SAF. The Lufthansa Group’s compensation portfolio is constantly being further developed and now comprises 15 projects, including, most recently, technology-based projects for the long-term binding of CO2. In this way, the Lufthansa Group wants to promote the development of the CO2 compensation market towards new technologies and offers. The providers are myclimate, Climate Austria, SQUAKE and ClimatePartner. All projects in the Lufthansa Group climate project portfolio are certified according to the highest available standards.

Twelve selected test routes

The Green Fares long-haul fare iss available on the following routes effective 30 November. The Lufthansa Group airlines participating in the test are Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and SWISS.

Bangkok – Vienna (BKK – VIE)

Brussels – Kinshasa (BRU – FIH)

Frankfurt – Bengaluru (FRA – BLR)

Frankfurt – Miami (FRA – MIA)

Hong Kong – London (HKG – LHR/LCY)

London – Hong Kong (LHR/LCY – HKG)

Munich- Seoul (MUC – ICN)

Nairobi – Frankfurt (NBO – FRA)

Paris – Bangkok (CDG/ORY – BKK)

Sao Paulo – Zurich (GRU – ZRH)

Singapore – London (SIN – LHR/LCY)

Zurich – Los Angeles (ZRH – LAX)

Sustainability goals

The Lufthansa Group has set ambitious climate protection goals and aims to achieve a neutral CO2 balance by 2050. By 2030, the Lufthansa Group wants to reduce its net CO2 emissions by half compared to 2019 through reduction and compensation measures.