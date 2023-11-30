India is a key market for SalamAir

SINGAPORE, 1 December 2023: SalamAir has confirmed flight details for its comeback to five Indian destinations due to launch from its Muscat, Oman, home base starting mid-December.

The airline’s announcement earlier this week confirms the resumption of flights on the Muscat to Hyderabad route starting 16 December, deploying a 186-seat A320 aircraft four times weekly – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Flight time is three hours and 25 minutes.

“Introducing this route enhances our network, offering seamless connections to major GCC destinations such as Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Dubai, and Fujairah (from the Hyderabad service),” the airline announced.

Flights to four other Indian cities from Muscat will return in December and January.

Muscat-Calicut: Daily service starts 16 December, connecting Middle East markets to the coastal city in the southern Indian state of Kerala.

Muscat-Jaipur: Six flights weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday) start on 16 December.

Muscat-Lucknow: Five weekly flights on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday start on 17 December. The flights connect with services to and from Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Dubai, and Fujairah.

Muscat-Trivandrum: Effective 3 January 2024, the airline resumes flights to the Indian city twice weekly on Wednesday and Sunday. Thiruvananthapuram (or Trivandrum) is the capital of the southern Indian state of Kerala.

In a recent interview with the Times of Oman, SalamAir’s acting chief executive officer, Captain Ahmed Al Shidhani, confirmed the “airline plans to resume and broaden its operations in India, a decision that has been met with enthusiasm from the expatriate community in Oman.”

He highlighted India as a pivotal market for SalamAir, emphasising the substantial Indian expatriate presence in Oman and the GCC region.