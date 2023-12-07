BANGKOK, 8 December 2023: Dusit Thani Public Company Limited, one of Thailand’s leading hotel and property development companies, has officially topped off the newly built structure that stands on the same prime plot as the original property, which graced the Bangkok skyline from 1970 to 2019

In good company: The reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok is part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark USD1.37 billion mixed-use development that will also feature ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park.

It signals another big stride towards the return of its renowned flagship hotel – Dusit Thani Bangkok. The reimagined flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok is scheduled to open in the second half of 2024 as part of Dusit Central Park, a landmark USD1.37 billion mixed-use development opposite Lumpini Park in the heart of the Thai capital.

This highly anticipated project will also comprise ultra-luxury residences (Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside), a state-of-the-art office tower, a high-end retail centre, and an 11,200 sq m Roof Park. These components are expected to open gradually in 2025 and 2026.

Comprising 257 guestrooms, one of the largest ballrooms in Bangkok, and a wide range of innovative dining, wellness, and meeting facilities, the new 39-storey Dusit Thani Bangkok represents a contemporary transformation of the original hotel and is designed to elevate Dusit’s standing on the world stage while redefining its heritage through a modern lens.

The signature golden spire is back

As part of its design, the new Dusit Thani Bangkok integrates signature elements from the original property that were removed and preserved for use as part of the new building. This includes the signature golden spire, which was returned as part of the new property’s topping-off ceremony – and now stands once again as a beacon of luxury for discerning travellers worldwide.

The original spire will be housed within a new, larger golden spire. A mini exhibition space located directly under this structure will serve as a permanent museum dedicated to preserving the memory of the original hotel. Guests and visitors can expect to find interactive exhibits detailing the storied legacy of the property, sweeping views of the adjacent Lumpini Park, and numerous photo opportunities against the backdrop of the original spire.

Executives mark the occasion: The official topping-off ceremony was attended by key senior figures from DUSIT. (From left): Gilles Cretallaz, COO, DUSIT; Siradej Donavanik, VP – Global Development, DUSIT; Suphajee Suthumpun, Group CEO, DUSIT; Chanin Donavanik, Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Executive Committee, DUSIT; La-Ead Kovavisaruch, Chief Investment Officer, DUSIT, and CEO, Vimarn Suriya Company Limited; Natapa Sriyuksiri, VP – Creative Strategy and Design, DUSIT; and Adrian Rudin, Managing Director, Dusit Thani Bangkok

